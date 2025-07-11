Yankees Provide Update on Three Injured Pitchers
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on a litany of pitchers before the club's series finale vs. the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, where they'll look to finish off a three-game sweep.
Per the New York Daily News' Gary Phillips, Boone stated that right-handed reliever Mark Leiter Jr. could begin playing catch this weekend. Additionally, he noted that left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough started playing catch on Wednesday while right-hander Yerry De los Santos is closing in on throwing a live batting practice session.
As expected, Boone also told reporters that right-handed starter Clarke Schmidt will undergo Tommy John surgery on Friday. He'll miss the rest of the season and perhaps all of the 2026 campaign as well.
Leiter was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left fibular head stress fracture that he sustained while covering first base against the Cincinnati Reds on June 24. He managed to appear in four games after the injury, and he'll now kick off a throwing program just ahead of the All-Star break.
Yarbrough suffered a right oblique strain last month and hit the 15-day IL on June 22. The fact that he's resumed throwing is a positive sign for the Yankees, who are in need of help in their rotation, though there's a world in which he's moved to the bullpen upon his return.
The New York Post's Joel Sherman and Dan Martin reported last weekend that Yarbrough was likely to be activated in August, meaning he'd make his way back to the majors after the trade deadline. Considering New York is expected to be active in its pursuit of a starter before the July 31 cutoff point, the organization could theoretically view the 33-year-old as a swing man or long reliever moving forward.
In 16 outings, eight of which were starts, Yarbrough has posted a 3.90 ERA over 55 1/3 innings.
De los Santos threw a bullpen session at Citi Field last weekend while recovering from an elbow injury. He's remained on the 15-day IL since June 19.
The 27-year-old has posted a superb 1.80 ERA in 14 games and 20 innings for New York this season.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!