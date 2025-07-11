Yankees Win Ruins Barstool President Dave Portnoy's Night
The New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners in extra innings last night, 6-5 to sweep this series, and one baseball fan was not happy about the win.
Dave Portnoy, founder and owner of Barstool Sports, posted on Twitter about the game as it was headed into extra innings, lamenting the fact that he had bet on the Mariners to win. The game was looking like a sure thing after Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo pitched a remarkable seven scoreless innings, but it wasn't enough in the end.
Portnoy wrote, "I bet the Mariners tonight. Winning 5-0 and throwing a no hitter until the bottom of 8th. Now heading to extras. This league will kill you." In a subsequent reply tweet, "Worst f---ing tag in the history of baseball", followed one minute later by "I will not sleep tonight".
He was referring to catcher and current MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh's missed opportunity to tag Anthony Volpe out at the plate in the bottom of the tenth. Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez caught Aaron Judge's sacrifice fly and made an impressive throw to Raleigh at the plate, but Raleigh failed to tag Volpe out on his slide into home, winning the Yankees the game and allowing them to sweep the series.
The Yankees were the first team to come back from seven scoreless innings and a 5+ run deficit to win since the 1977 Pittsburgh Pirates did it against the Montreal Expos.
Portnoy's Barstool Sports partnered with DraftKings following the 2024 Super Bowl, and is now the exclusive sports betting partner of DraftKings. Portnoy has been a leader in the popularization of sports betting since a federal ban on the practice was lifted by the Supreme Court in 2018. In the years that followed, 30 states have legalized online sports betting, the lion's share of an industry that generated $13.78 billion in revenue in 2024 alone.
All of this to say: Portnoy is unlikely to garner much sympathy for his plight.
This past week, Portnoy documented his travels in Massachusetts and Connecticut as part of his One Bite Pizza Reviews series.
