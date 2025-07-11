Yankees Have Baseball's Most Intriguing Prospect
Prospects with Spencer Jones' profile don't come around too often for the New York Yankees, or really any other organization around the league for that matter.
Jones has become a hot topic among Yankees fans, and rightfully so. The 2022 first-round pick began the 2025 campaign with Double-A Somerset after spendings parts of the prior two years playing for the affiliate. Over that stretch, he hit .260/.336/.446 with 20 home runs and 88 RBIs in 622 plate appearances.
The 24-year-old outfielder, who adopted a wider stance in the offseason that he told the New York Post's Greg Joyce is aimed at generating more contact, has taken a step forward and is perhaps the hottest hitter throughout the minor leagues at the moment.
After batting .274/.389/.594 with an absurd 16 homers for Somerset across 49 games, New York promoted Jones to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 27. In 11 contests and 54 plate appearances for the RailRiders, the left-handed batter's slash line has come in at .386/.463/.795 to go alongside five home runs.
Jones' 192 wRC+ and 1.039 OPS currently place first and sixth, respectively, among farmhands with at least 150 trips to the plate on the year. Additionally, his 21 homers represent the third-highest total under that same criteria.
Per Prospect Savant, Jones' maximum exit velocity (113.4 mph), expected slugging percentage (.670) and barrel rate (19.2%) all rank in the 95th percentile or higher, further showing just how dangerous of a hitter he is.
Jones isn't without his flaws, however, and significant ones at that. He struck out an absurd 36.8 percent of the time last season in Double-A, and while he's cut it down to 32.4 percent in 2025, that number is still far too high.
His walk rate is up to 15.3 percent from where it sat at 9.9 percent last season, though, which is a promising sign for his plate discipline even if he continues whiffing and chasing at an exorbitant rate.
Jones is perhaps the most tantalizing prospect in baseball at the moment and is the epitome of a "boom-or-bust" player, much like former Yankees slugger Joey Gallo. He'll draw plenty of attention from opposing organizations as the trade deadline nears, but there's a good chance New York holds onto him and looks to continue developing the Vanderbilt product into a homegrown star.
