Yankees Could Get Giancarlo Stanton Back Soon
The New York Yankees have been waiting a long time for Giancarlo Stanton to return to the lineup in 2025. And for the first time since his injury, it appears he’s on the verge of being back on the roster.
According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, the superstar slugger is set to compete in his fourth rehab game, and is just about set to return to the MLB roster.
“I’m not necessarily expecting him playing this weekend, but stranger things have happened,” Boone said before the team’s game against the Boston Red Sox.
Stanton could somehow skip his fourth rehab game and return to the lineup before the team’s finale against the Red Sox. However, it’s more likely he’ll be with the team come the start of their next series.
Stanton has missed the entire season with tennis elbow but has taken his rehab assignment by storm. He’s hitting .273 with four RBIs in 11 at bats.
“At-bats look good,” Boone said. “He’s very detailed and particular about how he feels. He feels like his timing is pretty good right now, and he feels up to speed on the fastball and things like that. Definitely my sense in the little bit of communication I’ve had with him this week is that he feels like he’s close.”
The Yankees are looking to get their star back but are being cautious at the same time while they prepare for a deep run into the fall. When he does return, the team will have plenty of decisions to make with how playing time will change, as Stanton will return with open arms and likely a spot as the DH if not on the field.
