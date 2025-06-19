Yankees Could Land Ace from Brewers
The New York Yankees are perennially buyers at the MLB trade deadline, and 2025 should be no exception. MLB.com writer Mark Feinsand predicted the Yankees could be a trade partner with the the Milwaukee Brewers, nabbing right handed pitcher Freddy Peralta.
"Like the Rays, the Brewers have a history of dealing players as they get closer to free agency (see Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams), though trading Peralta would be a bold move given that Milwaukee sits only 1 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot," he wrote.
"Still, with an $8 million salary in 2025 and an $8 million club option for 2026, Peralta would surely draw interest from teams looking for controllable pitching, which is always a popular target around the Trade Deadline," Feinsand continued.
Peralta is a former All-Star with a 2.60 ERA across 83 innings in 15 games this season. He began his MLB career in 2018, and has been with the Brewers ever since. The Yankees could surely benefit from additional pitching depth behind Carlos Rodón and new addition Max Fried, who the Yankees picked up in the offseason. However, it likely would take a pretty sweet package for the Brewers to let him go.
The Yankees likely could offer the Brewers a lot. They're a team known to be willing to pay for top talent, and given how much they were willing to offer Juan Soto before he signed with their crosstown rivals the New York Mets, that won't have changed much. They also have a slew of successful prospects, they could be willing to offload though it's unclear which ones the Brewers may be interested in.
Feinsand also predicted the Yankees could pick up Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon. Given the Rockies' abysmal record this season, they'll likely be more willing to sell. New York has until the July 31 trade deadline to make a decision about these and all trades.
