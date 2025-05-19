Yankees Could Have New Option at Third Base
The New York Yankees may be testing a new option to replace Oswaldo Cabrera as their depth third baseman moving forward. Prior to the team's final battle with the New Yok Mets in the Subway Series, the team has infielder Ben Rice taking practice at third base, testing his ability at an interesting position as they look for replacement options.
Afterward, manager Aaron Boone told the New York Post that, right now, things are simply working for fun. Still, the several minutes of grounding balls was enough to send a sign that they may be interested in Rice at the position.
"not necessarily read anything into it,” Boone said, “just doing it for fun right now."
Rice was taking practice with backup catcher J.C. Escarre. The two once shared the same position before Rice transitioned from catcher to first base. Now, he's the odd man out, but may have a new role for New York to help replace Cabrera.
"He took ground balls at second, short, third, first. Just getting his feet moving,” infield coach Travis Chapman told The Post. "I like putting him in a position where he’s got to be more athletic with his feet. … He’s a bit more athletic, so we started moving him around different positions, just playing around.
Chapman made it known that for now, Rice remains a first baseman. And moving from catcher to first and adjusting to the infield is the team's top priority right now. After that, things could be different, but that's down the road, apperantly.
"He’s a first baseman over there. That’s our main priority, is getting his feet working to put him in a more athletic position," Chapman said.
Rice has most played designated hitter this season as the Yankees deal with a log jam on their roster - which is a good thing. But with several injuries to their infield, things may be changing, and they may be seeing what they have available in Rice this season.
