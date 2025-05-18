Mets Star Wants Subway World Series With Yankees
The current Subway Series is tied up heading into Game 3, and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso would already love to see a rematch against the New York Yankees in October.
In his postgame World Series fantasy, Alonso mused about not having to drive, and not having to sit in traffic.
“It'd be sick. That’d be probably the best postseason matchup ever because you don’t have to go on the road," Alonso told the press. "You have seven home games. ... You don’t have to worry about dealing with all the great wall of traffic out of JFK.”
“It'd be electric. Any chance we can avoid the Van Wyck, that’d be great.”
Former Yankee and current Mets player Juan Soto has been taking his fair share of abuse from the crowds at Yankee Stadium during the series, greeted with subtle cacophonous boos as well as “f*** Juan Soto” chants and t-shirts. Soto won to the World Series with the Yankees last year before signing a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets — far and away the largest-ever free agent contract in MLB history after Shohei Ohtani's $700 million, 10-year deal for the Dodgers in 2023.
Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt said of the boos, “Typically I do a pretty good job of blocking the noise out. There was a time where he was up I had to turn up the PitchCom because it was tough to hear.”
Soto appears to be an electrifying heel in this series, and Yankee fans would certainly relish the opportunity to yell at him some more if the two teams do make it to the end.
The last Subway World Series, which the Yankees took 4-1, was back in 2000. Before that, the last Subway Series was in 1956 and was played between the Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers. The Yankees won that one as well, 4-3.
The Mets took a 3-2 win on Saturday to tie the current series against the Yankees, and the teams play again on May 18 with the first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.
