Juan Soto Makes Obscure History Against Yankees
Juan Soto didn't necessarily have a banner day, at least not by his lofty standards, in his first game against the New York Yankees since signing a mega deal with the New York Mets this past offseason, but he still made some obscure history.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy, Soto became the third-ever Mets hitter who had previously called the Bronx home to record three walks against the Yankees, joining Curtis Granderson (2016) and Todd Zeile (2004).
For as impressive of a contact and power hitter Soto has been throughout his career, his plate discipline is his true defining trait.
Before Saturday's contest, the 26-year-old's on-base percentage sat at .419 through 980 games and 4,285 plate appearances. That figure currently leads all qualified active players in MLB, and he is one of only two 21st-century batters to rank inside the top-20 in the stat alongside Barry Bonds, per Baseball Reference.
For those reasons, it comes as no surprise that he gave, and will continue to give, the Yankees' pitching staff issues.
All three of his free passes in the series opener came over the first five innings against Carlos Rodón. Soto saw five pitches in his first at-bat facing him before being thrown eight in both the second and third trips.
His final pair of plate appearances weren't fruitful though, as he grounded out to shortstop in the sixth off Mark Leiter Jr. before flying out with two runners on to end the game in the ninth against Luke Weaver.
Yankees fans, as expected, showered Soto with boos at every turn, though it didn't seem to faze him all that much.
His lone season with the club will always evoke positive memories, as he slashed .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs and helped guide them to their first AL pennant in 15 years, but he's become somewhat of a mortal enemy ever since joining the Mets.
