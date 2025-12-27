Yankees Finally Getting First Base Stability Again

Mark Teixeira was the last consistent first baseman the New York Yankees could count on, year in and year out. Ten years have passed since he retired, and he has since traded in his first-base glove for a suit and tie and a life in politics. The position has seen 41 different sluggers post-Tex, and the best of the bunch were Luke Voit and Anthony Rizzo, who, for a time, were staples to the lineup, before the injury bug bit them both.

The New England native Ben Rice is next in line to assume first base duties full-time, and unlike Voit and Rizzo, he is a homegrown product. In his first full season, Rice hit .255/.337/.499 with 26 home runs. That is one year removed from hitting .171/.264/.349 with seven homers, and eventually losing his job.

Rice is Nice 🍚



Grand Slam for Ben! pic.twitter.com/QVPlv2cn77 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 21, 2025

It is the most significant jump in the development of a homegrown first baseman since Don Mattingly. Mattingly hit .278/.326/.399 and four homers in his first 98 games across the 1982 and 1983 seasons, and then burst on the scene in 1984, where he finished the season 5th in MVP voting. That year, he hit .343/.381/.537 with 23 home runs, while also walking away with gold glove and silver slugger awards.

Rice may never reach the heights that Mattingly did, but he does not need to. Hitting in the lineup with Rice is one of the best to do it, Aaron Judge, and all the captain needs from him is what he showed last season, which is 25+ homer power and an OPS north of .800.

During the Winter Meetings, general manager Brian Cashman spoke about his budding first base star. He lauded Rice for his versatility.

"I view Ben Rice as having an everyday role in the big leagues for us next year, whether it's at first… right now the lane is first base, I have no doubt teams will continue to come after our players, Rice included, for trade conversations," Cashman said, according to James O'Connell of the Daily News. "But as of right now, yeah, he's in our lineup, and the more likely spot would be first base.

"But he can catch, as well. I have [Austin] Wells is our catcher, and him at first, but, again, you never know how the winds of change blow here every winter. And they'll be challenge trades made to us or by us, and most will lead nowhere, with one team insulting the other, vice versa. More likely than not, I see him at first base, without a doubt."

Sep 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA: New York Yankees relief pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) is greeted by catcher Ben Rice (22) after defeating the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 at Yankee Stadium.

First Base Since 2016

Rice may not bring the sparkling defense of a Mattingly or even Anthony Rizzo, whose defensive metrics did see a decline in the Bronx. He just needs to be good enough to pick balls out of the dirt and at least be a neutral to slightly below average defender by Defensive Runs Saved and Outs Above Average. If he delivers the slug that he did in 2025, the Yankees will forgive a few defensive lapses.

The fact is, first base has been a black hole for the Yankees since Tex retired. Rice consistently holding down first is already a massive upgrade from where the Yankees have been for the last decade, outside of the pockets of success.

Of those 41 players to play first base for the Yankees, 29 of them saw at least 20 innings at the position. The names range from Chris Parmelee, Ike Davis, JD Davis, Kendrys Morales, Jay Bruce, who retired weeks after winning the position out of Spring Training, Chris Gittens, who is playing pro ball on another continent, Dustin Ackley, Chase Headley, and Chris Carter.

Jay Bruce catches the out at first base in the first inning. A limited number of fans attended Opening Day ceremonies at Yankees Stadium as the Toronto Blue came to the Bronx, NY to play the NY Yankees on April 1, 2021.

This cavalcade of journeymen hit .239/.318/.415 since 2016 and accumulated an 8.7 WAR, according to Fangraphs. For Rice to succeed, he needs to be at least be better than that. This isn't a hard mountain to climb.

It is hard to project how good a young player will be from one year to the next, but Rice's peripheral stats were elite in 2025. He was in the 90th percentile or higher in xw0BA, xBA, xSLG, exit velo, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate, displaying a Judgian page on Baseball Savant. So far so good.

