Yankees Should Promote Top Prospect for Playoff Run
The New York Yankees are looking for solutions to a frequently inconsistent lineup. They're second in the AL East and top the AL Wild Card standings for now, but poor play reared it's ugly head again in a devastating 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. The solution is clear: the Yankees should promote Spencer Jones to the MLB sooner rather than later.
Jones is the fourth-best prospect in the Yankees farm system, including pitcher Cam Schlittler, who has already received his MLB call-up this season. In 41 games since his promotion mid-season to Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre, he's fired off 15 homers, bringing his 2025 total to 31. Some of those home runs are true whoppers, with the most recent one soaring an impressive 443 feet. Jones is also slashing a .294/ .365/ .613 in the triple-A, better numbers than even Aaron Judge had in the minors the same season as his MLB debut. Jones is also a competent defender in the outfield, the exact thing the Yankees need for their current situation.
Judge injured his right flexor and is unable to throw the distances required to play the outfield role he's accustomed to dominating. What's worse, it's not at all clear when Judge is expected to return, with Yankees manager Aaron Boone claiming he might not be in throwing shape for the rest of the season.
Giancarlo Stanton has been filling in for Judge in right field to both fill the defensive gap and keep Stanton's bat in the lineup. However, Stanton isn't the best fielder and is prone to injury, forcing Boone to give him extra rest and rely on players whose bats just aren't as strong. With Jones in the lineup on days Stanton is resting, the Yankees should be able to solidify their spot in the AL Wild Card standings.
If the Yankees were in the midst of a rebuild, it might be unwise to promote Jones without some more solid proof that he can keep up this level of production against MLB-caliber pitchers. However, the Yankees are hoping to remain contenders this season, ideally punching their tickets to a second-straight World Series appearance. Promoting Jones gives them the best chance to do that.
