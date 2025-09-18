Yankees Could Steal All-Star From Red Sox
The New York Yankees will once again be shopping at the top of the market in free agency this upcoming offseason, and though Kyle Tucker has generally been viewed as the club's No. 1 potential target, they could also pursue an infielder who's currently playing for their biggest rival.
While profiling three players the Yankees should target to upgrade their roster this winter, On SI's Patrick McAvoy named third baseman Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox as a top option.
"Bregman isn't guaranteed to be available this offseason," McAvoy wrote. "He has an opt-out in his three-year deal with Boston that has been talked about a lot. Third base has been a spot of need for the Yankees, and Bregman will be the best player available, if he does opt out," McAvoy wrote. "The Yankees have gotten a good look at him over the years with the Houston Astros and now Boston. He's a superstar who would give the Yankees something they are clearly missing."
The Yankees were said to have interest in Bregman last offseason after watching Juan Soto sign with the crosstown New York Mets, but they never appeared to be among the frontrunners to land the three-time All-Star.
Bregman went on to ink a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston that includes player options for both the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Considering he's slashing .272/.355/.465 with 17 home runs, a 123 wRC+ and two Outs Above Average (OAA) at third base this year, there's a strong chance he'll end up declining his option and thus hit the open market for a second offseason in a row.
Unlike last winter, however, Bregman isn't a great fit for the Yankees. The club acquired Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies at the trade deadline, and though he's posted just a .640 OPS in 163 plate appearances for New York, he's more than made up for it with stellar defense at the hot corner.
Even if Bregman were open to playing second base moving forward, the Bronx Bombers have another star in Jazz Chisholm Jr. patrolling the position.
While Bregman would be a worthwhile addition for the Yankees at the top of their lineup, at least on paper, they'd be better served using the money it would take to sign him on other areas of their roster.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!