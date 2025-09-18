Yankees Finally Complete José Caballero Trade
A month and a half after the trade deadline passed, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays put the finishing touches on their deal centered around José Caballero.
New York sent outfielder Everson Pereira to Tampa Bay at the time of the trade, though a player to be named later (PTBNL) was also involved.
The Yankees have officially revealed the identity of that player to be outfield prospect Marshall Toole, per an announcement on X.
Toole played collegiately at Wofford College, where he slashed .333/.443/.492 with 13 home runs, 109 RBIs and 82 stolen bases over 162 games and 705 plate appearances.
The Yankees selected him in the 15th round of the 2024 MLB Draft, and he signed for a bonus of $150,000. Toole began his professional career with Low-A Tampa last year and batted .255/.449/.353 with a homer, nine RBIs and eight stolen bases over 17 contests.
The left-handed hitter remained with Tampa for the entire 2025 campaign, slashing an impressive .305/.406/.479 with five home runs, 48 RBIs and 44 stolen bases in 96 games.
Toole is not currently listed among the Rays' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline, and he won't be Rule 5 eligible until December 2027.
Caballero, on the other hand, has taken over the starting shortstop duties for the time being amidst Anthony Volpe's struggles and the recent revelation that he's battling through a partial labrum tear in his shoulder.
In 34 games for the Yankees, Caballero has been a difference-maker with a .262/.355/.477 slash line, three homers, eight RBIs and 14 stolen bases on 16 attempts.
The 29-year-old, who is under club control through the 2029 campaign, has also logged three Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and four Outs Above Average (OAA) in 324 total innings at shortstop between the Rays and Yankees this season.
Pereira, on the other hand, was recalled from Triple-A Durham by Tampa Bay on August 11. In 20 contests and 56 at-bats for the club, he has batted .143/.234/.214 with a home run and four RBIs.
