Yankees' Aaron Judge's Home Run Record In Jeopardy
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is doing everything he can to stop New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge from winning his second straight American League MVP Award. Topping Judge's AL record of 62 home runs just might be the straw that breaks the camel's back.
Raleigh hit two more home runs Tuesday, giving him 56 for the season. That breaks his tie with Yankees legend Mickey Mantle and sets a new single-season record for a switch-hitter.
As a result, Raleigh is tied with another Hall of Famer for the Mariners' single-season home run record. Ken Griffey Jr. hit 56 home runs in 1997 and matched that number in 1998.
"It's really cool. I'm humbled by it. A crazy kind of thing I never thought would happen," Raleigh said, according to the Associated Press and ESPN following his 20th career multi-homer game and 10th this season. "Just taking it day-by-day, pitch-by-pitch. Really enjoying every day with these guys and just trying to finish the season strong."
But the number the 28-year-old Raleigh might have in mind is 62. Judge set the new AL mark in 2022, some 61 years after two-time AL MVP Roger Maris hit 61 in 1961 to break Babe Ruth's record.
It's hard to imagine Judge's record lasting just three seasons. But with three home runs in his last two games, and six long balls this month, Raleigh has put himself in position to chase history.
However Judge's record won't be easy to reach. The Mariners, who sit atop the AL West standings, have 11 games left in the regular season. Raleigh needs six home runs during that stretch to get to 62. Incredibly hard? Absolutely. But never say never to the reigning Home Run Derby champion.
Up first though is the Mariners team record. Then the magic number of 60, which has been reached by just six players in MLB history: Ruth, Maris, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds and Judge.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!