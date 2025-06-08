Yankees Could Trade Pitcher Once Healthy
The New York Yankees are dealing with a number of injuries to their bullpen, and could make some changes as players begin to be added back to the rotation.
Currently the Yankees are without Gerrit Cole, who they lost to Tommy John surgery this season, Luis Gils has been out of the rotation all season and Maruc Stroman is on the Injured List while dealing with a knee injury. And upon his return, MLB insider Max Goodman believes he could be on his way out of New York.
"One option for the Yankees would be to simple cut ties with the starter once he’s healthy,” Goodman wrote. “They can extend his rehab journey as long as possible. Giving him extra outings while using up the maximum window for a pitcher on a rehab assignment to protect against an injury in the big-league rotation. But eventually, they’ll need to make a move. And Stroman can’t be optioned to Triple-A.
"It’s either a big-league roster spot or he’s headed to the open market. It’s the same situation the Yankees will need to deal with whenJT Brubakeris done with his rehab journey,” Goodman added. “The Yankees could also try to trade Stroman again, like they did before this season and into spring training. Then again, what team would want him? Perhaps a club desperate for an innings-eater would offer up a low-level prospect for Stroman, but it feels unlikely."
Stroman is currently on the last year of his two-year, $37 million deal with the Yankees, and without a guaranteed spot in the bullpen, he may be a piece the team can move on from as the trade deadline approaches.
The Yankees reportedly tried to trade Stroman this offseason but weren't able to pull off a deal. With the deadline a little over a month away, teams may be looking to add to their pitching staff, and if New York has a suitor, he could be moved when he returns from the IL.
