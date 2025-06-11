Yankees Could Make Trade for White Sox Outfielder
The New York Yankees are always a team to watch as the summer approaches. With some needs in their linup and in their bullpen, the Yankees may be looking at add before the trade deadline, and the Chicago White Sox may be the team they're calling.
The Yankees are always open to adding talent to their roster, and the White Sox may have a name that needs a change of scenery. Luis Robert Jr. has struggled this season, batting .177/.265/.281 with five home runs and 24 RBIs. The 2023 All-Star and Silver Slugger is just 27 years old and is gaining interest as the deadline approaches, as teams feel they can correct the issues this season.
"[Teams are] expressing interest; they’re continually doing that," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said. "We’re not actively making phone calls on behalf of any player. Obviously, as you approach the trade deadline, that will pick up."
According to MLB insider Francys Romero, the Yankees are amongst those teams interested.
"Luis Robert Jr. continues to draw attention as a potential trade piece," Romero said. "Teams like the Yankees, [Seattle] Mariners, and [Philadelphia] Phillies are expected to be in the conversation ahead of the trade deadline, according to industry sources."
Robert Jr. would likely compete for playing time in centerfield against Trent Grisham Jr., who is batting .240/.344/.481 with 13 homers and 27 RBI. The added youth and big-play potential is likely enough for the Yankees to feel comfortable with the trade.
As for compensation, New York likely won't be giving away much do to the struggles of Robert Jr. this season, making a deal easy. But with competition of other teams, they may need to make a bit bigger of an offer than they may anticipate now.
Still, they're a team to watch heading into the summer.
