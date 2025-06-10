Red Sox Pitcher Doubles Down on Inflammatory Yankees Comments
During the New York Yankees' series last week against their rival, the Boston Red Sox, one Boston pitcher had some strong words about the rivalry, which dates back to the early days of the MLB and is one of the most notorious feuds in sports.
Rookie Hunter Dobbins said he'd retire before playing in New York, even if they were the only team who wanted him.
“I’ve said it before, that if the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire,” Dobbins said.
To the horror of Yankees fans everywhere, Dobbins went on to have the last laugh as the Red Sox took home an 11-7 win, taking the series win with it as well. It was Dobbins' first game against the Pinstripes, and though Boston won, his stats looked a little shaky, giving up two multi-run homers to Aaron Judge. On the season, Dobbins is pitching a 4.20 ERA in 49.1 innings across 10 games played.
When given an opportunity to clarify his statement during the Red Sox's home game against the Tampa Bay Rays, he doubled down on his earlier words, though affirmed his respect for the Yankees' bullpen.
“I just love being a Red Sox. I lean into what I said — I respect all the guys in that other dugout… but looking forward to more of the rivalry," he said.
Dobbins went on to explain that even though his father, Lance Dobbins, was drafted by the Yankees, they are both life-long Red Sox fans. The elder Dobbins would spend two years in the Arizona Diamondbacks' farm system after he was traded by the Yankees.
Despite his comments, Dobbins and the Red Sox went on to lose the game against Tampa Bay 10-8 in 11 innings on Monday night. The Yankees will have an opportunity to redeem their series loss to Boston when they travel to Fenway Park for another three-game series against their rivals this week.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!