Yankees Predicted to Take Over All-Star Lineup
MLB All-Star voting has opened up and the New York Yankees should be well-represented in the bullpen during All-Star week next month. ESPN writer David Schoenfield compiled lineup predictions for both the National League and American League. On the AL side, four Yankees made the lineup.
Yankees outfielder and captain Aaron Judge was a shoo-in for the starting lineup. Judge hasn't missed an All-Stars week since 2018, making 2025 his seventh opportunity. It's with good reason, too. Judge is batting an astronomical .396, leading the AL in batting average as well as on base percentage (.493) and total runs scored (62). He's also hit 23 home runs so far, the second most of any AL player behind Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who also made Schoenfield's AL lineup.
At backup, Cody Bellinger made the cut as "one of many other outfield candidates." Bellinger offers a smooth .261 batting average, .336 on base percentage and .454 slugging percentage. He's also a great utility man, able to play at several positions in the outfield.
While he wasn't picked, Schoenfield took a moment to discuss Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt amidst a fairly evenly matched collection of first baseman. Though he inevitably picked the Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the lineup, he commended Goldschmidt's standout performance compared to his 2024 numbers.
"Goldschmidt was hitting over .340 just a week ago, so he has been in a slump, but coming off the worst season of his career, he has been a pleasant surprise for the Yankees," he wrote. "I'll stick with Guerrero as the starter. Nobody else has done quite enough, although any of the four could separate from the pack with a hot June."
The Pinstripes see themselves represented in the pitching depth as well. Both Carlos Rodón and offseason addition Max Fried are in the starting lineup. Rodón offers a 2.87 ERA in 84.2 innings pitched across 14 games while Fried offers a 1.78 ERA in 81 innings pitched across 13 games. Not only are those All-Star worthy numbers, they've helped the Yankees stay afloat defensively without starters Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, both of which have been absent due to injury.
Phase one of All-Star voting for fans concludes on June 26, ahead of All-Star week next month.
