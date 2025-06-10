Yankees Superstar Takes Massive Step Toward Return
A New York Yankees star slugger has taken a huge step in his injury recovery.
The Somerset Patriots, New York's Double-A affiliate, announced on Twitter that Giancarlo Stanton is set to begin a rehab assignment with the club on Tuesday.
Stanton had been working out at the Yankees' spring training facility in Tampa, Fla., recently, where he was taking live at-bats and participating in baseball activities.
The 35-year-old has not appeared in either a spring training or regular season game this year while dealing with tendinitis in both of his elbows, which has led to him receiving several rounds of platelet-rich plasma injections.
Last week, SNY insider Andy Martino hinted that Stanton was close to starting a rehab assignment while closing in on an eventual major league return.
"All of a sudden, it's reasonable to speculate that Giancarlo Stanton will return to the Yankees during the month of June," he said on TikTok. "[Manager] Aaron Boone, on Wednesday, was not ready to announce what Stanton's next steps would be. He's in Tampa, baseball activities, live batting practice. He's been doing that for a bit. Word around the team though is that Stanton will likely stay in Tampa over the weekend, then if that goes well, would go potentially to a rehab assignment in the minor leagues as soon as early next week."
Stanton is the active leader in home runs with 429. He posted a .773 OPS with 27 homers over 459 regular season plate appearances in 2024 before taking it up a notch in the playoffs with a 1.048 OPS and seven home runs.
The Yankees acquired Stanton from the Miami Marlins via trade in December 2017. He has batted .241/.323/.483 with 162 home runs for the club across 663 games.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!