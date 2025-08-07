Yankees Closer Makes History With Clutch Save
The New York Yankees desperately need one of their relievers to take hold of the closer's role down the stretch amidst Devin Williams' struggles, and David Bednar thrived in his first save opportunity for the club in Wednesday's series finale against the Texas Rangers.
Bednar relieved Yerry De los Santos with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Yankees clung to a 3-2 lead. After walking Joc Pederson, the first batter he faced, Bednar struck out former Yankees Kyle Higashioka and Josh Smith to escape the frame unscathed.
Manager Aaron Boone sent Bednar back out for the bottom of the ninth after New York couldn't push an insurance run across the plate in the top half of the inning.
It briefly looked as though Bednar would cruise to a save without any issue, as he recorded back-to-back punch outs of Rowdy Tellez and Sam Haggerty to begin the frame. As his pitch count rose, however, so did the threat of another back-breaking loss for the Yankees.
After Corey Seager drew a walk, Marcus Semien singled to put the tying run at second base and the winning run at first with two outs. Boone was set to take Bednar out, but the two-time All-Star convinced him otherwise.
“He gave me a look like, ‘No, you’re not (taking me out),’” Boone said, per NJ.com's Randy Miller.
Bednar proceeded to slam the door shut on Texas by striking out Adolis García on his 42nd pitch of the day, snapping New York's five-game losing streak and keeping the club in a playoff spot in the American League for the time being.
Additionally, per New York Yankees Stats on X, Bednar became the first Yankees pitcher since Hall of Famer Goose Gossage in 1982 to record five or more outs via the strikeout in a save.
Bednar, who came over in a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the deadline, has settled in nicely with the Yankees after allowing two earned runs over 1 2/3 innings during his debut for the club vs. the Miami Marlins on August 1.
With Devin Williams and Luke Weaver both set to reach free agency this offseason, Bednar may have a leg up on the competition when it comes to securing his spot as the team's closer in 2026.
More importantly, however, he proved he can step into that role for the remainder of this season on Wednesday as New York looks to break out of its rut.
