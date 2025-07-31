Yankees' David Bednar Trade Details Emerge
The New York Yankees have pulled off a show-stopping trade deadline deal and acquired Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed closing pitcher David Bednar. Now, more details are being revealed about who exactly the Pinstripes are dealing away.
According to USA Today insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees are sending three prospects to Pittsburgh in exchange for Bednar, including catcher and first baseman Rafael Flores, the Yankees' eighth-ranked prospect. The full deal also includes another catcher/ first baseman, Edgleen Perez, the Pinstripes no. 14 prospect, as left fielder Brian Sanchez.
Flores is currently with the AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and is predicted to make his MLB debut next season. Perez is not predicted to debut until 2028 and currently is in the Yankees farm system with the single-A Tampa Tarpons, where unranked prospect Sanchez also plays. Flores will likely now play for the Pirates' triple-A affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians, while Perez and Sanchez will move to the single-A Bradenton Marauders.
The Yankees have been in desperate need of a more solid closing pitcher all season, and were reportedly aggressive in their pursuit of Bednar. He joins a bullpen that primarily has relied on Luke Weaver, Devin Williams and Tim Hill pitching about an inning each to close out games.
Bednar has been having an incredible season since returning from a conditioning stint in the minors. The 30-year-old has a 2.37 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 2025, down from 5.77 and 1.42 in 2024. His last 15 games, he's boasting an impressive 0.63 ERA and 1.12 WHIP, which lead him to be one of the most sought-after relievers this trade market.
In addition to Bednar, the Yankees also acquired Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon and Washington Nationals outfielder Amed Rosario in trades. They also sent right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations. The Yankees have until 6 p.m. tonight, July 31 to complete any other trades.
