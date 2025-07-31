Marlins Asking for Yankees Top Prospect
It appears the New York Yankees' trade talks with the Miami Marlins are progressing, and one of the Bronx Bombers' top prospects has been front and center during negotiations.
According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Yankees and Marlins have engaged in ongoing dialogue surrounding right-handed starting pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera.
In exchange for either player, however, Miami has asked for outfielder Spencer Jones amidst his torrid 2025 campaign that's seen him slash .317/.413/.702 with 29 home runs over a combined 310 plate appearances between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Jones has been a hot topic in Yankees circles over the last few months, with some pundits believing that the organization will sell high on the 24-year-old while others think they'd only trade him if they were to land a player of Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' caliber.
Neither Alcantara nor Cabrera are quite at that level, but they'd immediately become one of New York's top rotation arms should the two sides complete a deal over the next few hours.
Alcantara's numbers (6.36 ERA in 109 innings) are down in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, though he won the National League Cy Young Award in 2022 and is under contract at a reasonable $17.3 million for the 2026 campaign while holding a $21 million team option for 2027.
Cabrera, a former top prospect in his own right, is currently having arguably the best season of his young career with a 3.35 ERA, 3.68 FIP and 96 strikeouts over 94 innings. The 27-year-old is under club control through 2028, meaning he'd represent a long-term solution for the Yankees should they acquire him.
Jones would be a hefty price to pay in any scenario, and it's unknown if New York would be willing to move him for either of the Marlins' starters, but it's a situation that bears watching as the clock ticks down to the 6:00 p.m. EST deadline.
