Yankees Trade Pirates for Star Closer
The New York Yankees have finally finalized a deal for a new closing pitcher.
According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Yankees are acquiring Pittsburgh Pirates right handed reliever David Bednar, pending medical review.
Bednar, who had been having a difficult start to the season and did a conditioning stint in the minors, has been on fire since his return. His 2025 ERA is 2.37, with a 1.11 WHIP, a massive improvement since 2024.
The Yankees can use all the relief pitching help they can get. While Luke Weaver had the closer job, he hasn't been the same since return from a three-week stint on the IL due to a hamstring injury. Devin Williams is incredibly inconsistent, sometimes shutting out batter after batter, and other times giving up three earned runs in one inning. New York had pivoted to a "one inning per pitcher" strategy in the last month, to only a middling degree of success.
With Bednar in Pinstripes, the Yankees have an answer for one of their biggest questions. With Luis Gil ready to return to the starting rotation this weekend against the Miami Marlins, New York is back in fighting shape to make a run at the 2025 World Series.
