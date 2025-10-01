Yankees Star Gets Honest About Wild Card Benching
The New York Yankees made some questionable decisions in their first AL Wild Card game, contributing to their 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox, including pulling starting pitcher Max Fried after less than seven innings. One of the most notable other decisions was leaving star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. off the lineup, instead opting to start trade deadline addition Amed Rosario.
Chisholm, who suffered a minor injury after being hit by a pitch during the Yankees' final regular season game against the Baltimore Orioles, was clearly unhappy about the decision. According to reports form multiple sources, when clubhouse reporters went to ask Chisholm about manager Aaron Boone's decision to start Rosario over him, he turned his back and began rifling through his locker.
“We got to do whatever we got to do to win, right?” Chisholm said, his back turned as he looked through the locker. “That’s how I look at it.”
When asked if he was surprised to be left out of the lineup, he gave an equally quiet response.
"I guess, yeah," he said.
Chisholm has been a massive feature of the Yankees offense this season. The 27-year-old hit 31 home runs this season, the most of his career, and stole the same amount of bases. Chisholm finishes the regular season slashing .332/ .481/ .813, also some of the best numbers of his six-year MLB career. Chisholm also held down third base defensively until the Pinstripes added Ryan McMahon at the trade deadline and he was moved back to second, where his fielding abilities really shine.
The Yankees are facing a must-win Game 2 from Yankee Stadium if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. Right-handed pitcher Bryan Bello will be pitching for the Red Sox, while LHP Carlos Rodón takes the mound for the Yankees. In the event of a Game 3, the Yankees will have rookie RHP Cam Schlittler against a Boston pitcher that is yet to be announced. The winner of this series will face the AL East champion Toronto Blue Jays in the AL divisional round.
