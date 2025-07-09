Yankees DFA Pitcher After Disastrous Outing
In order to make room for top pitching prospect Cam Schlittler on both the 26- and 40-man rosters, the New York Yankees have designated right-handed reliever Geoff Hartlieb for assignment.
Hartlieb was coming off of a nightmare appearance against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, in which he gave up all three of their runs over just 1/3 of an inning.
The 31-year-old initially joined the Yankees by way of a minor league contract back in October. He began the season in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the club selected his contract on June 30. Hartlieb was DFA'd just two days later, however, after giving up three earned runs and three walks in an inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 1.
New York later signed Hartlieb to a major league deal on July 6 after he cleared waivers and elected free agency, though the organization has now cut ties with him once again.
A Pittsburgh Pirates 29th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, Hartlieb made his big league debut with the team in 2019. In 66 total appearances for the Buccos, New York Mets, Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies and Yankees, he's recorded a 7.92 ERA.
