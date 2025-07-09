Yankees Offense Dominant in First Game vs. Mariners
The New York Yankees took their first game with the Seattle Mariners 10-3, after a rain delay and an uneventful first 5 innings.
Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren and Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert went nearly 5 scoreless innings before a rain delay was called in the middle of the fifth.
Following the delay, at the bottom of the fifth, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt singled, catcher Austin Wells walked, shortstop Anthony Volpe grounded into a fielders choice that took Wells out, and third baseman Oswald Peraza singled, scoring Goldschmidt and setting the score at 1-0 Yankees.
Warren allowed no hits in the top of the sixth before being replaced by Tim Hill, who allowed no hits either. In the bottom of the sixth, outfielder Aaron Judge singled, center fielder Cody Bellinger singled, and Giancarlo Stanton homered (his second this season since returning from a long injury), scoring Judge and Bellinger and bringing the score to 4-0. Chisholm walked and Goldschmidt doubled before Gilbert was swapped out for Mariners pitcher Casey Legumina, off of whom Wells immediately hit a 414 foot home run, scoring Goldschmidt and setting the score at 6-0. This was Wells' 14th home run this season, and he has now hit a home run in three consecutive games.
Hill allowed no hits in the top of the seventh. Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez struck out before Judge hit a home run off Legumina, 7-0/ Bellinger singled, Stanton singled, and Jazz Chisholm (back in his natural position at second base for the first time since his return from injury) doubled, scoring Bellinger for 8-0. Mariners pitcher Juan Burgos took over on the mound and Goldschmidt immediately singled, scoring Stanton and Chisholm, 10-0 Yankees at the end of the seventh.
Yankees relief pitcher Geoff Hartlieb allowed three hits for three runs in the top of the eighth, from outfielder Julio Rodríguez and superstar slugger Cal Raleigh, who hit a 394 foot homer. Yankees relief pitcher Ian Hamilton took over on the mound for one batter, 10-3 Yankees. Burgos allowed no hits in the bottom of the eighth. Yankees relief pitcher Scott Effross allowed ho hits at the top of the ninth, final score 10-3 Yankees.
