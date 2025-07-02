Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Traded Again
The New York Yankees just may have dealt the Milwaukee Brewers their next big trade piece.
FanSided writer Mark Powell suggested that the Brewers could trade either Jose Quintana or Nestor Cortes. Milwaukee acquired Cortes from the Yankees in December in a trade that brought closer Devin Williams to New York.
"Despite the sour taste left in the mouth of Brewers fans after an extra-inning loss in their series finale against the Rockies on Sunday afternoon, it was another strong week for the Crew. Milwaukee won each of their two series, dropped one game to each of the Pirates and Rockies, and finished the week with a 4-2 record," Powell wrote.
"As the Brewers enter trade season just two games back of the Cubs in the NL Central, and squarely in the middle of the NL Wild Card race, the team could look to improve around the margins of their roster, particularly their bench. Though the Crew is currently getting consistent production up and down their everyday lineup, they are hardly ever turning to their bench pieces. The front office could use their abundant starting pitching depth to add a veteran bat who can impact the game with high-leverage pinch-hit at-bats late in the game or by filling in for the Brewers’ young position players should they struggle down the stretch."
Cortes played four seasons with the Yankees, in 2019 before being sent to the Seattle Mariners, and then again from 2021-2024. In eight innings pitched across two games for the Brewers, he has a 9.00 ERA and 1.75 WHIP. He's been inconsistent this season due to a left elbow injury that began last April when he was still with New York.
In exchange for Cortes, the Yankees got closer Devin Williams. While Williams has had his ups and downs, and was benched for awhile after blowing a save to the Toronto Blue Jays in April, he's been much stronger since returning to cover an injured Luke Weaver. Williams' ERA on the season is a 4.75 throughout 30.1 innings and 34 games.
