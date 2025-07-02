Yankees Officially Facing Do-or-Die
The New York Yankees began the 2025 season as a dominant force in the American League East. Just over a month ago, the Brox Bombers were five full games ahead of both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox, giving them the biggest lead in the MLB.
Now, everything has changed.
New York is coming off a terrible offensive month. They dropped 14 games in June, finishing with just 13 wins, a far cry from how they were doing in May. Other teams have the AL East lead in their grasp, namely the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Yankees' and Blue Jays' are in the midst of an ill-timed (for the Yankees) four-game series from Rogers Centre, and things aren't looking great. The Pinstripes have dropped the last two outings 4-5 and 5-12, allowing Toronto to close in on that once-dominant lead. If the Yankees lose another game to the Jays, they'll be tied for the lead on the AL East. If Toronto successfully pulls off a sweep, they'll will be unseated.
Not all hope is lost, however. The Yankees are forever considered trade deadline buyers, and are likely to be involved in some big trades to bolster their lineup. Most of the players linked to New York are infielders and pitchers, though it's not improbable for them to add outfield depth as well.
While June was a difficult month for the Yankees, they played a rare stretch of 16 straight games, the longest they've gone all season without a day off. Even the best players in the league (of which New York has many) need rest, so over two weeks without a proper travel day was surely exhausting for the Bronx Bombers. With the All-Star break coming up, we'll hopefully return for the rest of July to a better-rested squad ready to reclaim their throne.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!