Yankees Promote RHP to Majors
The New York Yankees have promoted right-handed pitching prospect Clayton Beeter from the Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to the majors ahead of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays tonight. The team announced the move on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, as well as the corresponding move, designating fellow RHP Geoff Hartlieb for assignment.
Beeter is expected to fill a hole in the Yankees' relief lineup. In 21 innings pitched through 19 games in the minors this year, he's throwing a 2.14 ERA and 1.29 WHIP, making him a good candidate for the Yankees' closing strategy of allowing each reliever just one inning.
Beeter was selected in the 2020 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers following a college career at Texas Tech. The Yankees acquired him in a 2022 trade
"When Beeter was healthy and working out of the bullpen last September, he sat at 94-98 mph with impressive carry on his four-seam fastball," the MLB report on Beeter reads. "He also overpowered hitters with an upper-80s slider with downer break that played very well off the shape of his heater. He can flash a plus 78-82 mph curveball and has a mid-80s changeup with some fade, but he mostly scrapped both pitches last year."
