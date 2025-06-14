Yankees Falter in Extras After Aaron Judge’s Late Game Heroics
As he's done so many times in the past, Aaron Judge came up big when the New York Yankees needed it the most in their series opener against Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.
Through eight innings, Crochet had completely stifled the Yankees' offense by allowing no runs to go alongside seven strikeouts as the Red Sox held a tight 1-0 lead.
The left-hander inched closer to finishing off the first complete game shutout of his career by inducing a ground ball out from Ben Rice, but he couldn't retire Judge.
On a 99.6 mph four-seam fastball, the Yankees' superstar unloaded and launched a 443-foot home run, his 26th of the year, well over the Green Monster to knot the score up at 1-1.
“It’s not even up for debate that’s the best hitter in the league right now, and it’s going to take a little bit extra to get him, especially the fourth time in one game,” Crochet said, per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. “That’s just the nature of the beast.”
Aroldis Chapman came in and set down the next two hitters before Fernando Cruz and Tim Hill sent the contest to extra innings by holding the Red Sox scoreless in the bottom of the ninth.
That's where things began unraveling for the Yankees, however. Anthony Volpe, who was the club's designated runner at second after making the final out of the ninth, was caught stealing third base before Jasson Dominguez had the chance to move him over or bring him in.
Volpe was originally called safe, though Boston executed a successful challenge and he was subsequently ruled out.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone had little issue with his shortstop's decision in that spot, however, believing he would've been safe had his arm not gotten caught.
“Oh, hell, yeah. You’re not?” Boone said, via Kirschner. “You’ve seen Anthony steal third. The only reason he’s out is because he kind of gets caught on the slide where he doesn’t extend. Absolutely.”
With two outs and nobody on, DJ LeMahieu lined a ball down the right field line that was ruled foul. It was an incredibly close call, and it was upheld after replay review.
Boone was incensed and got ejected after throwing his gum on the field. LeMahieu also got tossed after he grounded out to end the frame.
“I want the courage to overturn the call,” Boone said. “A quarter of the ball is on the line. It takes a lot of — something — a lot of imagination to say that’s fair. Whatever. It’s over with. I’m not saying we score there. In the end, they outlasted us.”
The Red Sox went on to win the game 2-1 after former Yankees prospect Carlos Narváez singled off the Green Monster in the bottom of the 10th.
There were some bad breaks for the Yankees in extras, and they'll look to bounce back over their next two games at Fenway Park this weekend.
