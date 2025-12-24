Yankees Wish Fans a Happy Holiday in Team Video

Now deep in the offseason and into the holiday season, the New York Yankees wished fans a happy holiday in a recent social media video.

Each taking turns saying a few words, the Yankees teammates and manager Aaron Boone shared a scripted message.

"From our home to yours: happy holidays to the best fans in the world," they said. "As we look back on our 2025 season, we want to thank you for all your support. We can't wait to get back on the field for you in 2026, but for now, merry Christmas [...], happy Hanukkah [...], happy Kwanzaa [...] and happy New Year."

"Season's greetings from all of us at the New York Yankees, and we'll see you at the stadium in 2026."

The video featured starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, outfielder Aaron Judge, first baseman Ben Rice, Boone, SP Carlos Rodon, SP Clarke Schmidt, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, shortstop Anthony Volpe, SP Max Fried, catcher Austin Wells, second baseman Jazz Chisholm, relief pitcher Tim Hill, OF Trent Grisham and SP Will Warren.

Fan Reaction

Some fans commented on some of the unique choices made in the video, with one writing "why is the lighting so different on every player 😭" and another simply writing "happy kwanza from tim hill!"

Others were charmed by the clumsiness of the players trying to make their way through the copy, with Rodon showing a particular concentration on the script behind the camera. One wrote, "oh my god I love them so much. They’re concentrating reading SO HARD 😭" while another said, "Cole is the only one excited to be there."

"they genuinely all look like they learned how to read for the first time 5 seconds ago," another wrote, continuing a common theme.

Another went right for the season as a whole, writing, "Screw these frauds . Fell asleep when the calendar turned to October . Typical."

Yankees' Holiday Season

The Yankees have had a slow offseason so far, but the players and management have been busy with their own holiday plans, with Aaron Judge recently appearing at a Steinbrenner Family charity event in Tampa, FL. Judge and his wife, Samantha, read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas to kids at the event and handing out backpacks.

Manager Aaron Boone also recently participated in an annual holiday pop-up food bank event in New York, distributing food and toys in the Bronx and answering some questions for press.

