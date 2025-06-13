Yankees Lose Veteran Pitcher to Diamondbacks
The New York Yankees lost some veteran rotation depth residing in the minor leagues this week.
As reported by the New York Post's Joel Sherman on Thursday, right-handed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani opted out of his deal with the team and is heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It's unclear if the D-backs signed DeSclafani to a major or minor league deal, though the big league club could use some reinforcements in the rotation following the news that Corbin Burnes, who signed a six-year contract with them worth $210 million as a free agent this past offseason, needs Tommy John surgery.
Arizona's starters own a collective 4.48 ERA on the season, so perhaps DeSclafani could help stabilize the unit as it looks to keep pace in an uber-competitive National League.
The 35-year-old missed the entire 2024 campaign for the Minnesota Twins after undergoing flexor tendon surgery in his right elbow. The Yankees signed the New Jersey native to a minor league deal back in March, and he recorded a 4.50 ERA over five starts totaling 20 innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.
New York doesn't currently have an opening in its rotation, and with Marcus Stroman close to a return from the injured list, DeSclafani decided it was best to pursue other opportunities.
The Toronto Blue Jays selected him in the sixth round of the 2011 MLB Draft before later trading him to the Miami Marlins in November 2012. DeSclafani made his major league debut for the club in 2014 and logged a 6.27 ERA across 13 appearances, though he was dealt to the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the 2015 campaign.
He remained with the organization through 2020 and recorded a 4.19 ERA in 112 outings and 623 1/3 innings before signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants in December 2020.
DeSclafani would stick around in the Bay Area through 2023 after agreeing to a three-year extension worth $36 million in November 2021, posting a 3.99 ERA over 55 total outings.
He was traded to the Twins in January 2024, though he'd never play a game for the club due to his elbow injury.
