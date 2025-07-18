Yankees Gain Ground In MLB Power Rankings
It's onward and upward for the New York Yankees who climbed to No. 9 in the latest MLB power rankings. The club had fallen into 10th place after surrendering its lead in the American League East to the Toronto Blue Jays.
"The Yankees’ rotation remains in tatters, but the bats have made up for it, and it hasn’t just been Aaron Judge," MLB.com's Will Leitch wrote Wednesday. "One of the biggest reasons for the Yankees’ success has been the steps forward taken by Ben Rice and Jasson Domínguez, who have made the lineup deeper than it has been during most of Judge’s career."
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand that the Yankees will go as far as Judge can carry the club. He leads the majors with a .355 batting average. He's second to Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in both home runs (38 to 35) and RBIs (82 to 81).
A deeper dive shows Judge leads the majors with a 7.1 WAR and 1.194 OPS. That puts him in prime position to win his second straight American League MVP Award and third in four seasons.
Judge and the Yankees return from the All-Star break on Friday when they visit the Atlanta Braves. Following a three-game series at Truist Park (which hosted the Midsummer Classic), New York visits the Blue Jays.
The Yankees trail Toronto by two games in the AL East. But New York sits atop the AL Wild Card standings with a one-game lead over the Boston Red Sox.
As for the power rankings, the Detroit Tigers continue to lead the pack, followed by the Chicago Cubs, who jumped up two spots to No. 2. Then come the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and New York Mets.
The Blue Jays remained locked in at No. 6. The next AL club on the list is the red-hot Red Sox, jumping from No. 16 to No. 11 thanks to that season-best 10-game winning streak.
