Yankees Could Trade Promising Prospects To Upgrade Pitching
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knows that in order to get something, you have to be willing to part with something. So just what is Cashman willing to use as trade bait ahead of the July 31 deadline?
With that in mind, the New York Post's Joel Sherman pitched three potential players which Cashman could be willing to deal in order to upgrade the club's starting rotation.
"With the return of Giancarlo Stanton and better results from Jasson Domínguez, Trent Grisham (amid a revival season) has a tougher way into the lineup," Sherman wrote Saturday. "This is totally made up, but is there a starting point for a trade of Grisham to the center field-hungry Phillies for Edmundo Sosa — a backup with the Phillies who can play second, short, third, corner outfield and hit lefty pitching, while Philadelphia uses Otto Kemp and Weston Wilson to replace Sosa?
Grisham, 28, is hitting .251 with 16 home runs, 33 RBIs and a career-high .817 OPS.
"Escarra comes with five-plus years of control, a lefty bat that might have more in it and among the game’s best framing metrics even as a backup," Sherman said.
"One scout texted: 'A lot of teams LOVE Escarra.' And keep in mind that Cashman was getting calls about Escarra as early as last trade deadline — before the general world knew he had re-risen from Uber driver to potential major leaguer," Sherman added.
Escarra, 30, is hitting .215 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.
"One scout said he thought Domínguez could be available in the right situation — the Yanks would have a regular outfield the rest of the way of (Cody) Bellinger, Grisham and (Aaron) Judge, and probably would have to be convinced that Jones could be part of a solution next year with (Clay) Bellinger and Grisham set to be free agents," Sherman wrote.
Dominguez, 22, is hitting .266 with eight home runs, 34 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
Sherman also mentioned the Yankees could "sell high" on Ben Rice: "I would doubt it, since he very well might be their first baseman next year."
The insider even pitched trading pitching for pitching: "One scout said he thought it was possible that Will Warren could be used in a trade if the Yankees either were in the midst of acquiring two starters, and/or they believed strongly that Luis Gil and Ryan Yarbrough would come back strong from the IL."
Sherman closed by noting that "the general view of the scouts was that the Yankees have enough in combination between possibly the majors and definitely the minors to make multiple trades."
So now it's up to Cashman to see what he's willing to part with in order to upgrade his roster for the stretch run.
