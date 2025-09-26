Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Reveals Post Season Expectations
The New York Yankees are officially headed to the post-season for the eighth time in nine seasons. With a dominant sweep of the Chicago White Sox from Yankee Stadium, the Pinstripes secured their playoff berth. Much of their success — both against the White Sox and throughout the season — has been due to 16-year league veteran and power hitter Giancarlo Stanton.
The Yankees are playing one more series from home before the playoffs begin, against division rival Baltimore Orioles, and Stanton isn't letting up just because their place in the post-season is locked down.
“We know we’ve got to go out and play well, execute, and play good baseball,” Stanton said about the matchup.
The Yankees are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays by record (91-68) for the lead of the AL East. However, Toronto currently owns the tie-breaker. If the Yankees manage to outpace the Blue Jays in this final series, they'll be sitting pretty at the top of the league and be granted an automatic ticket to the Divisional Round with the best record in the AL.
This position has made the upcoming series against the Orioles all the more important. New York has a 6-4 record against Baltimore this season, and they're one of the weaker teams in the league. The Blue Jays are also up against a comparatively weaker division rivals in the form of the Tampa Bay Rays, against whom they have a 3-7 record.
Stanton will surely be a huge part of the Yankees offense, as he has been all season, despite missing the first couple of months due to a lower body injury. In 2025, Stanton has whacked 21 home runs and is slashing .264/ .340/ .561 through 74 games. The long-time MLB veteran also stepped up in the outfield, in positions he hadn't played since 2023, to keep his bat in the lineup when slugger and captain Aaron Judge served at designated hitter due to injury.
As the season winds down and the playoffs heat up, Stanton and the rest of the Bronx Bombers are going to have to play their best baseball if they want to secure the best record in the AL.
