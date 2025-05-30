Yankees Star Could Push Catcher Out of Lineup
The New York Yankees lost a powerful hitter when Giancarlo Stanton suffered tennis elbow in both arms during 2025 spring training. Now, he's ready for a rehabilitation stint and a return to the show, but his return may spell disaster for one of his teammates.
The Yankees have been substituting Stanton for up-and-comer Ben Rice, who is on a hot streak in his second year with the Pinstripes, boasting a .851 OPS. They'll likely not want to remove him from the lineup, and instead may push out catcher Austin Wells.
Wells has played in 47 games for the Yankees, and started 41. Wells has been a solid member of the lineup, offering a .206 batting average and .703 OPS. However, compared to Rice's higher numbers, it's clear which player is better suited for the starting role.
The Yankees are an offensive powerhouse, even without Stanton. The current lineup is so powerful that it enables some players, like veteran infielder Paul Goldschmidt, extra days of rest, allowing them to fire up to their full potential. The Yankees are 2nd overall in the American League and first in the AL East, with an overall record of 35-20, trailing only the Detroit Tigers.
With Stanton back, they're going to be even better. Though he offered a mere .233 batting average in 2024 and has often been plagued by injury, Stanton also hit 27 home runs in the regular season and two in the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Stanton is one hell of a competitor, and recently expressed his disappointment at receiving an American League Champions ring for the Yankees' efforts in 2024, instead of a World Series Champion ring.
“This isn’t the one we wanted, boys,” Stanton told his teammates (h/t MLB.com) “The one that we want is in front of us. I’d better not see any of you guys wearing these around.”
