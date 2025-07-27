What Are Yankees Without Aaron Judge?
With Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list, the New York Yankees are scrambling to fill the void. Some fans, on the other hand, have turned to prayer.
The Yankees slugger was seen wincing in the seventh inning of a recent game in Toronto after he caught a fly ball from Alejandro Kirk and threw it to Jazz Chisholm at second base. This weekend, Judge went in for an MRI, which determined that he has suffered a flexor strain, but his UCL is intact. The relatively minor injury reportedly bothers him most when throwing, so all told it isn't the season-ending nightmare fans feared.
When Judge returns to the lineup he will serve as designated hitter for a time, so the Yankees are sending Giancarlo Stanton to take reps in the outfield. This may not be the best idea given Stanton's age and limited agility; we only just got the beloved DH back from an injury of his own, and he simply doesn't run like he used to.
Yankees prospect Spencer Jones was floated as an option to replace Judge while he heals up, but Jones missed a recent game in the minors due to back spasms and is reportedly not being considered for a call-up under the circumstances.
Judge is obviously irreplaceable, and though the rest of the Yankees' bats have heated up since their offensive troubles back in June, it's doubtful they can seriously contend without their captain. The seven-time All-Star leads the league by a mile with his .342 batting average and he is currently second only to Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in home runs, with 37. He has 85 RBIs and a season bWAR of 6.8.
Judge missed yesterday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Yankees lost 9-4. This was their second loss to the Phillies after a brutal 12-5 showing in the first game, fresh off a sloppy losing series against the Toronto Blue Jays last week.
Heading into this week's trade deadline, the Yankees are looking for pitching depth and infielders; specifically a starter, a reliever and a third baseman if everything pans out for them. They have a litany of injured pitchers to make up for, and some of their current infielders are contributing mightily to the bumbling defense that keeps losing them games.
The Yankees are now six games behind the Blue Jays in the American League East. What they do in the week to come will make or break their long-term odds.
