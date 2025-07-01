Yankees Get Great News on Trent Grisham Injury
The New York Yankees may be getting good news about injured outfielder Trent Grisham.
According to Yankees insider Bryan Hoch, Grisham is going through a pregame workout ahead of the Pinstripes' away game against the Toronto Blue Jays tonight. Grisham hopes to avoid the injured list after he experienced hamstring tightness during last night's game.
Grisham is an essential part of the 2025 Yankees. Acquired in the 2023 trade that sent Juan Soto to New York from the San Diego Padres, Grisham is putting up some of the best numbers of his career. He's slashing a .246 batting average/ .348 on base percentage /.467 slugging percentage. He's also on track to surpass his season-best home run total (17) with 15 homers hit through 72 games this season.
During Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Grisham scored on an impressive home run hit by third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fourth inning. It's unclear when his hamstring tightness began, but he exited the game in the fifth.
Grisham wasn't the only important player to suffer an injury during that game. Catcher Austin Wells confirmed to press that he is suffering from arterial damage in his left index finger, likely due to catching so many hard pitches. Fortunately, Wells underwent intense rounds of testing that confirmed he has no blood clots and is expected back in the lineup by Wednesday.
Grisham is out of the lineup for Tuesday's matchup. Instead, Cody Bellinger will be in at center field. The Yankees also added Bryan De La Cruz to the taxi squad in the event they need an additional outfielder for the series against the Blue Jays.
Per reports on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Grisham's efforts to avoid the IL were successful, and he won't be placed on the list for the time being.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!