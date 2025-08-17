Yankees Controversial Shortstop Out for First Time in 46 Games
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe will not start in today's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jose Caballero playing the position in his place. This will be the first time Volpe has not started in 46 games, per Brendan Kuty of the Athletic.
Volpe has been a controversial figure on the Yankees this season, struggling mightily on defense during the team's toughest stretches. Volpe has been a poster child for the fact that the Yankees are a good team on paper, and sloppy defense is what keeps them from winning ball games. He is now second only to Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz for most errors in the MLB (De La Cruz has 17, Volpe has 16). He has oscillated between leading the league in errors and being tied with De La Cruz over the last couple months.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone's defense of Volpe through the tough times has caused Boone's already-questionable management to be called into further question. In postgame interviews, Boone consistently pointed out what a talent Volpe was, despite mounting evidence to the contrary.
Volpe is having a particularly bad season. He made his MLB debut with the Yankees as their starting shortstop in 2023, becoming the first Yankees rookie ever (and second-ever rookie shortstop) to win the Gold Glove award in that season. His batting numbers were dismal, with a league-worst .283 on-base percentage, but the Yankees seemed to like his defense enough to keep him around. Now, even that ability has come into question.
At the deadline, fans and commentators were confused by the Yankees' confidence in Volpe as they appeared to make no moves to replace him despite a clear mission to strengthen the infield. In the last moments of the deadline, however, their choice to trade for Caballero (a Tampa Bay Rays shortstop, in the middle of a game against the Rays) sent a clear message that Volpe may not be the team's plan at the position for the long haul.
Caballero made a fielding error in the outfield during his first game with the Yankees, an error that ultimately cost them the win to the Miami Marlins. Oddly enough, the Yankees' lead in that same game had been earned by Volpe with a late-game homer. Today, as Caballero starts in his natural role, we'll get to see what he's made of, and if has what it takes to make up for Volpe's shortcomings after all.
