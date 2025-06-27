Yankees Hosting Several Familiar Faces vs. A’s
The New York Yankees are gearing up for another three-game series after a night of rest. This time, they're facing off against the Athletics from Yankee Stadium. The pitching lineup for the Athletics features several familiar faces. In fact, every starting pitcher this weekend has a Yankees connection.
Mitch Spence - Friday
At the beginning of the series, Yankee Will Warren takes on A's pitcher Mitch Spence. Spence has an 3.84 ERA in 26 games (but only 58.2 innings). In contrast, Warren has a 4.66 ERA through 16 games and 75.1 innings.
The Pinstripes drafted Spence in the 10th round of the 2019 MLB draft. He spent a few years in New York's farm system, before ultimately making his major league debut with the Athletics last season.
JP Sears - Saturday
On the mound for the A's on Saturday is fourth-year lefty JP Sears. Sears played for the Pinstripes in 2022, when he was dealt to the Athletics after pitching in seven games and starting two. He's been with the A's ever since.
Sears hasn't been doing too terribly well lately, with an 8.72 ERA in his last seven games. He'll be up against Clarke Schmidt from the Yankees, offering a 1.67 ERA in his last seven outings. While he faced some difficulties earlier in the season, he was absolutely dominant against the Cincinnati Reds this week.
Luis Severino - Sunday
On Sunday, Luis Severino returns to Yankee Stadium to face off against his former team. He spent eight seasons with the Pinstripes from 2015 to 2023, before being sent to their crosstown rival, The New York Mets. The Mets kept him on for one season before dealing him to the Athletics.
While there's no official announcement for Sunday's matchup just yet, many predict that Carlos Rodón will take the mound against Severino, especially if Marcus Stroman isn't ready for his return. Rodón has excelled this season, offering a 2.92 ERA in 17 games. Severino has a 4.83 ERA in the same number of games, and exactly one fewer inning. Should he start for the Yankees, it'll be a can't-miss matchup.
