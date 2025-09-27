Yankees Have Huge Pitching Advantage for Playoffs
The New York Yankees are rolling right now, and they pose quite a threat to the rest of the American League as they look to return to the World Series.
The club's offense has been arguably the league's best this season, ranking No. 1 in runs scored (832) and wRC+ (118), but their All-Star duo at the top of the rotation may be their biggest asset once October hits.
Max Fried and Carlos Rodón, both of whom signed mega-deals with the Yankees as free agents, have been nothing short of excellent this season. Fried, who is in his first year with the team after departing the Atlanta Braves and inking an eight-year, $218 million contract last December, has posted a 2.86 ERA over 32 starts and 195 1/3 innings while leading the major leagues in wins with 19.
Rodón, on the other hand, is putting together his best year with New York since joining the organization on a six-year, $162 million pact in December 2022. The 32-year-old has logged a 3.09 ERA over 33 outings and 195 1/3 innings with 203 strikeouts while allowing an AL-low 6.1 hits per nine.
The two left-handers were set to form a three-headed monster with Gerrit Cole, but Tommy John surgery ended the latter's campaign before it even began.
Even so, Cole has been watching closely and come away impressed with the way both Fried and Rodón have guided the rotation in his absence.
“They’ve both taken turns being superstars atop the rotation, winning shutdown games, getting deep into ball games," Cole said, per the New York Post's Joel Sherman. "So both of them have really executed at a high level and have set up the rest of the rotation for success.”
There are plenty of stout one-two punches across the league, but the Yankees have little competition on that front in the American League. The Seattle Mariners boast a deep rotation filled with top-end arms, but New York would likely feel confident facing any of them if either Fried or Rodón are on the mound.
Both southpaws have extensive playoff experience as well, with Fried playing an instrumental role in the Braves' run to a World Series title in 2021 while Rodón threw 17 2/3 innings throughout the Yankees' run to the Fall Classic last year.
There are plenty of reasons for opposing clubs to fear New York this postseason, and its pair of aces comes in near the top of that list.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!