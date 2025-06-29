Yankees Interested in Angels Infielder
The New York Yankees are expected to be spenders at the MLB Trade Deadline, and the infield appears to be where they'll prioritize a move. With several options, the team is being linked to all sorts of names expected to be made available this summer, but New York may have their eyes on one name in Los Angeles.
According to New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Yankees have their eyes on Angels' third baseman Luis Rengifo, who they believe could benefit from a "change of scenery."
"The Yankees will consider infield help, with a particular eye on third base since they'd consider moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base, where he's near Gold Glove caliber. The Yankees have liked Luis Rengifo, a change-of-scenery candidate in Anaheim," Heyman writes.
The Yankees' may objective this trade deadline seems to be getting Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base, solidifying their third base position before the get too deep into the regular season. They've explored options, and reportedly also have interest in Pittsburgh Pirates utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa as they head into July.
Rengifo has had a disapointing season for the Angels this year, batting just .220 through 73 games with four homers and 18 RBIs. However, he's shown some bounce back in recent weeks, putting up his best month of the season in June by batting .236 and hitting three of his four home runs.
New York would hope Rengifo turned out to be a new place, new start candidate as they headed toward the postseason. The infielder likely won't come too cheap, but New York may be willing to make a splash as they try to finalize their roster.
If they believe Rengifo is a uniform change away from getting back to his .300 ways at the plate, they'll be intrigued to find out.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!