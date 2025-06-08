Yankees Star Fires Back at Red Sox Pitcher
A New York Yankees star is feeding into all of the hoopla leading into the team's series finale against the Boston Red Sox.
Hunter Dobbins, who will toe the rubber for Boston as its starting pitcher on Sunday night, may have provoked the Yankees by declaring that he'd rather retire than play for them while also admitting that he's had this game circled on his calendar for quite some time.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. acted as New York's statesman in the aftermath of Dobbins' comments, simultaneously campaigning for more banter around baseball and sending a warning shot at the Red Sox rookie on Twitter.
"I think there should be more trash talk in baseball!!! Anyone agrees!? Anyway free smoke at 7," he wrote.
He doubled back a short while later with a shorter exclamation that suggests he's all for the trash talk.
"I kinda like it," Chisholm wrote.
The Yankees and Red Sox make up one of the most iconic and historic rivalries not just in baseball, but in sports. The two teams first played one another in 1903, and they've subsequently matched up on over 2,300 occasions.
While they now face off 13 times a year under MLB's new scheduling format as opposed to the typical 19, you can always count on tempers flaring throughout their interdivisional season series.
There's already plenty on the line, and with several former Yankees such as Carlos Narvaez, Aroldis Chapman and Greg Weissert all members of the Red Sox, it brings an added dynamic to the table.
Sunday's rubber match will decide the winner of the first series between the clubs this season. Chisholm, who was activated off the injured list on June 3, went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer in the opener on Friday night, which New York won 9-6.
Boston earned a 10-7 victory on Saturday, and Dobbins is now tasked with holding Chisholm and the rest of the Yankees' lethal lineup at bay under the lights in the Bronx.
