Yankees Shortstop Receives Positive Injury Update
Amidst an offensive explosion early in their series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night, the New York Yankees had an injury scare.
After launching a two-run homer to right field in the first inning, shortstop Anthony Volpe was hit on the elbow by an 88.8 mph changeup from Red Sox starter Walker Buehler with the bases loaded, expanding the Yankees' lead to 7-0.
Volpe was seen wincing as he walked to first base and was met out on the field by manager Aaron Boone as well as the club's trainers, though he would remain in the game for the time being.
After heading out with the rest of the team on defense in the top of the third, however, New York would pull him from the contest before the fourth inning began and replace him with Oswald Peraza.
The Yankees announced that Volpe was dealing with a left elbow contusion, though X-rays and a CT scan came back negative.
“Knowing that it’s truly sound and I’ve just got to get the swelling out, I’m definitely optimistic," he said after Friday's contest, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
Though Volpe said that he expected to be back in the lineup on Saturday, Boone decided to rest him after speaking with the training staff.
"Strength, everything’s good. He's got pretty good-sized swelling in there still," Boone said, according to SNY's Phillip Martinez. "Talking to the trainers, it will do him well to try and get one more day and get some treatment. Hope to be back there tomorrow."
Peraza started in his absence, though Volpe was inserted as a pinch runner for DJ LeMahieu in the bottom of the eighth inning and would take the field at shortstop in the top of the ninth. The Yankees went on to lose by a score of 10-7.
It remains to be seen if Volpe is capable of handling a full workload in the rubber match against Boston, but it's certainly a good sign that he was able to find his way into Saturday's game and avoid a major injury altogether.
