Yankees Rotation in Chaos After Injury Announcements
The New York Yankees are at the beginning of an offseason that could feel very long for some players. Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman held a press conference with some important injury updates, including ones on three of the Yankees' most important pitchers.
According to Boone, Gerrit Cole, who missed all of 2025 to recover from Tommy John surgery, won't be ready to pitch in a game come Opening Day. While Cole is on an expected timeline, it's a letdown for a team that spent all season eager for him to return. Clarke Schmidt, who was taken out of the rotation in July to undergo the same surgery, won't be available until the second half of 2026, if at all.
Finally, and the most surprising news of all, lefty Carlos Rodón had to undergo a surgery of his own to get a bone spur shaved down and remove loose bodies from his elbow. While the recovery time is less than that of Tommy John surgery, Rodón won't be able to start any sort of throwing program for eight weeks.
The injury news throws a massive wrench in the Yankees' pitching plans. With Cole back in 2026, the Pinstripes would have one of the solidest rotations in all of baseball. The announcement opened doors for questions as to what the team could do to make up for possible absences, especially early in the season.
Yankees Pitching Rotation After Injury News
As of now, that leaves two for-sure starters for the Yankees in 2026. Left-handed ace Max Fried will likely lead the rotation, with flame-throwing right-handed rookie Cam Schlittler playing his first full MLB season. It's a silver lining for the Yankees, who can expect two of their best pitchers to be in top shape when spring training rolls around.
Before Boone announced the extent of Cole and Schmidt's injury timelines and revealed Rodón's surgery, it seemed like there was going to be a real position battle brewing for the Pinstripes' fifth starter. Now, that seems less likely.
With so many strong arms unavailable, the Yankees may lean on Will Warren (4.44 2025 regular season ERA) and Luis Gil (3.32 2025 regular season ERA) more heavily than expected. For Warren and Gil, that means more opportunities to prove themselves worthy of a spot in the regular rotation. However, if they fail to live up to expectations, like Gil unfortunately did in 2025 after winning the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year award, it could spell disaster for the Yankees.
The may even wind up pursuing more pitching talent in free agency. They've been linked to big names like Detroit Tigers Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and even Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes (though the latter seems extremely unlikely.)
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!