Yankees Urged to Extend Star Infielder
While the outfield is perhaps the main area of focus for the New York Yankees this offseason, they also have some business to attend to with one of their infielders.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a Prime Extension Candidate
Jazz Chisholm Jr. is entering his final year of club control, meaning he's currently set to reach free agency after the 2026 season, and SNY's Andy Martino believes the Yankees should hand him a new contract over the coming months.
"He is also the type of team player that every organization needs," Martino wrote. "Earlier this season, when DJ LeMahieu could not or would not play third base, Chisholm agreed to do it. The move might have cost him free agent money, because the industry values 30-home run second basemen over 30-home run corner guys. He did it anyway. Pay the man."
Martino also singled out Chisholm's baserunning and extraordinary power for a second baseman as reasons why New York should make sure that he sticks around in The Bronx for a long time.
"Chisholm is an expert baserunner who spent time during the last two years helping Juan Soto and Judge improve their ability to read from first base when a pitcher is going home," Martino wrote. "He is a relative of the acclaimed Mets first base coach Antoan Richardson — the guy who helped Soto steal 38 bases — and shares Richardson’s expertise in that area.
"Chisholm made up a stat this year, 'home runs plus stolen bases,' and challenged Judge to a competition. Judge only edged Chisholm 65 to 62. Chisholm hit 31 home runs as a middle infielder."
Yankees Can't Let Chisholm Leave
Money simply should never be an issue for the Yankees, especially in the case of Chisholm. He's been nothing but incredible since arriving in a deadline trade from the Miami Marlins last July, and his personality fits perfectly in The Big Apple.
Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks is widely viewed as the best second baseman in MLB, and for good reason, but Chisholm is trailing closely behind. He tied for the most home runs (31) and third-most fWAR (4.4) among qualified primary players at the position this season while slashing .242/.332/.481 with a whopping 31 stolen bases, making him just the third individual in Yankees history to record a 30-30 campaign.
Chisholm was a Gold Glove-caliber defender at second this year as well with two Defensive Runs Saved and eight Outs Above Average, further raising his value and importance to New York.
Though extension talks may not ramp up until spring training, keeping Chisholm in pinstripes absolutely has to be a priority for the Yankees this offseason.
