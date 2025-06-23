Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Shares Hilarious Reaction to Shoeless Score
The New York Yankees are on a hot streak and their latest win over the Baltimore Orioles came with Jazz Chisholm playing Superman. The third baseman stole the show with his eigth inning double play, but there were few moments throughout the game where he wasn't the highlight of the pinstripes.
One of those moments came when he crossed home plate without a shoe. Rounding third base, Chisholm was trying to beat a throw in from the outfield that was off target. As he ran home, one of his shoes came off, leaving him with one barefoot trying to score a run.
He did.
"I was so sweaty. My socks were wet. Everything had just slipped straight out," Chisholm said after the game.
The fun-loving infielder didn't stop there. In the dugout afterward, Chisholm showed off his shoeless uniform and the red dirt that covered his socks after scoring a run against the Orioles.
Chisholm finished the day with two doubles, including the go-ahead bat that sent catcher Gary Sanchez into home.
After the play, Chisholm asked rookie Jasson Domínguez to tie his cleats, keeping the 10 1/2 Jordan 1's on his feet for the remainder of the ballgame.
"They say he's the best shoe tier. I didn't understand it until he actually did. It took me like a minute to take off my shoes just now," Chisholm said.
The Yankees have won three of their last four, including back-to-back games against Baltimore. That doesn't happen without shoeless Chisholm, who had everyone fired up and the Yankees back to believing their one of the best in the American League.
"He had dirt all over his face when I walked out there to get him. Looked like glitter on his face" manager Aaron Boone said about the play. "We were all kind of screaming."
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!