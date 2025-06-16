Yankees' Aaron Judge Gets Honest After Red Sox Loss
The New York Yankees' tough season against the Boston Red Sox continues. The team can't seem to figure out how to get past their biggest rivals, and even with the Red Sox having problems, and moving players in the middle of the series, New York just can't find a way to win.
One significant issue is Aaron Judges' struggles at the plate. In the series finale, as the team fell 2-0 and got swept in the series, Judge finished 0-4 with three strikeouts. This included Judges' plate appearance in the eigth inning with runners on first and second and one out. Judge grounded into a double-play.
Afterward, Judge explained exactly why he's not finding success against the Red Sox this season.
"You’ve got to swing at strikes," Judge said. "It usually helps any hitter when you swing at strikes."
Judge hasn't always struggled against Boston, and even found success in their last meetings in New York. Judge finished that series, which the Red Sox won 2-1, with two three-hit games. This time, though, he and the rest of the lineup couldn't produce.
"You take some hacks trying to make something happen instead of taking your walk if they’re gonna give it to you," Judge said on the team's struggles.
The Yankees had just five hits against the Red Sox in the series finale, and while they aren't worried about just one loss, they understand the importance of figuring it out. But they're remaining calm, and keeping their eye on the good while understanding these games happen. Even for Judge.
"They pitched him tough," Manager Aaron Boone said. "He had a massive hit to force extra innings the first night. That’s baseball. It’s why guys don’t hit .450 with 900 homers. You’re gonna have a weekend where they execute and they get you. … Hitting is hard. It’s hard to be perfect."
