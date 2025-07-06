Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Suffers Shoulder Injury
New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm may be suffering from a shoulder injury and is sitting out in the third game of the Subway Series.
Chisholm was absent from Sunday's lineup, leading to concern, as he has been a force on offense since returning from another injury earlier this season. When asked about the shoulder injury, Chisholm said, "It's nothing too crazy. I've been playing with it. No worries. No complaints." He has reportedly felt soreness in the shoulder for three weeks.
The Yankees recently lost starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt to forearm tightness, possibly for the season, and can't afford many more blows to their best players. The injury may be minor, and it feels like the right time to be cautious.
When asked whether he would attribute recent errors on defense to the shoulder injury, Chisholm, smiling, told press that he "would never use anything as an excuse. Ever." He included that the arm bothers him more when he is throwing than it does when he is hitting.
Chisholm is optimistic about his return timeline, saying, "It’s not even a day off, I’ll probably be in there in the fifth (inning)" ahead of Sunday's game.
Chisholm has slashed .245/.341/.841 this season and has been a major contributor as the Yankees offense has ramped back up. Despite a stint on the Injured List due to an oblique issue, Chisholm is third in home runs this year with 15, behind only Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham.
