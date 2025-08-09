Yankees Legend Calls Out Team's Biggest Flaw
The New York Yankees can't get it together. The team has struggled throughout the entire summer, having more downward slumps than rises, and everyone, including their legends, are noticing.
Several former New York Yankees took the field at Yankee Stadium this weekend to celebrate the 2000's time during the Old Timer's Game. Before hand, a few former World Series Champions were asked about the current state of today's team. Former catcher Jorge Posada gave his thoughts on what is going wrong with them, sharing that he believes it's the team's mentality.
"It's more of an attitude than anything," Posada told SNY. "They just gotta get a little angry, hopefully a fight or something that happens, not a fight but something that happens to get them going... They need to have that chip on their shoulder. You've gotta play like that. You can't be friends with everybody."
At one point this season, the Yankees held a seven-game lead in the American League East. They currently trail the Toronto Blue Jays by 6.5 games and the Boston Red Sox by three games.
During their struggles, manager Aaron Boone has taken plenty of heat for he and the team not being accountable for their mistakes.
"They make way too many mistakes," Derek Jeter said recently. "And you can’t get away with making that number of mistakes against great teams. It just doesn’t happen. They had base running mistakes today — you saw the guy getting thrown out at home plate. You can’t continue to do it. You have to clean it up.
Boone has defended the team's flaws multiple times throughout the year.
"Look, we’re the Yankees," Boone said in response to Jeter. "When we lose games, if it’s in and around a mistake, that criticism is fair game. At the end of the day, we have all the pieces to be a really good team. That’s on me and all of us to get the most out of that."
Jeter isn't alone with thinking the team needs some accountability, and maybe Boone will listen to two of his former teammates.
