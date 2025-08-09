Astros Outfielder Gets Revenge on Yankees
The New York Yankees haven't been able to get out of their own way recently, and Friday's heartbreaking loss to the Houston Astros served as yet another punch to the gut for the club.
Jose Altuve, who has essentially been enemy No. 1 for Yankees fans ever since Houston's sign-stealing scandal came to light, blasted a two-run home run off rookie starting pitcher Cam Schlittler in the first inning.
New York tied the game in the sixth inning at 2-2, however, and that score would hold until the top of the 10th.
With David Bednar unavailable due to throwing a career-high 42 pitches in his save against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone turned to Devin Williams after Luke Weaver held Houston scoreless in the ninth inning on 19 pitches.
It was a different day, same results for the struggling two-time All-Star, though. Three batters after Carlos Correa, another detested Astro in The Bronx who returned to the club at the trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins, gave them a 3-2 lead with an RBI single off Williams, Taylor Trammell stepped to the plate.
The 27-year-old outfielder proceeded to blast a two-run homer into the right center field seats, extending Houston's lead to 5-2 as boos rained down on Williams from the Yankee Stadium faithful.
New York didn't have a rebuttal in the bottom half of the 10th, losing the seventh game out of its last eight as a result.
Though Trammell's long ball didn't technically win the contest for the Astros, it certainly still stung for the Yankees. The club claimed him off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers in April 2024, and he played in just five games for them at the major league level last year while slashing .256/.381/.488 with 18 homers across 407 plate appearances for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
New York dealt Trammell to the Houston Astros in the offseason, and he's gone on to hit .238/.340/.413 in 33 games and 94 trips to the plate for the current AL West leaders.
Williams, on the other hand, has given up an earned run in each of last five appearances and has now seen his ERA balloon to 5.73.
The Yankees will look to get back on track over the rest of the weekend, but rebounding from another distressing loss may prove tough.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!